The Elder Scrolls Online: Markarth Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

Bethesda Softworks dropped a brand-new gameplay trailer this week showing off the upcoming addition of The Elder Scrolls Online: Markarth. This will be the culmination of The Dark Heart of Skyrim's year-long adventure, which will take you through some of the toughest battles and stories the game has to offer to-date. Not to mention adding in the free Update 28, which is now live on PC and Stadia, while Xbox One and PS4 players will have to wait until November 10th. You can check out the trailer below along with more info on what you'll encounter with Markarth.

The Reach is under siege, and the dark forces of the Gray Host prey on the land's beleaguered tribes from deep beneath the city of Markarth. In The Elder Scrolls Online: Markarth, you can explore two new zones, discover the proud tribes of Reachfolk, and conclude the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure. For the first time in The Elder Scrolls Online, you can explore the unforgiving wilds of the Reach and the underworld beneath it. Filled with new stories, characters, and challenges, as you venture into this perilous part of Skyrim, you'll encounter a people both stalwart and resilient, struggling to defend their home against the Gray Host. In addition to the Reach, you can also venture into the area of Blackreach known as the Arkthzand Caverns, the world beneath the city of Markarth. Filled with new quests, delves, world bosses, Harrowstorms, and more, these two zones will challenge even the strongest adventurers and doom those foolhardy enough to go it alone or unprepared.

In the Markarth storyline, you'll join forces with the local Reachfolk to confront the Gray Host. As you stand with the "Despot of Markarth" Ard Caddach and other Reach allies, you'll unravel the terrible schemes of the Vampire Lord Rada al-Saran, and battle your way into the darkest depths of Blackreach to stop him. While the Markarth storyline is a complete tale from start to finish, should you have already completed the Greymoor Chapter's AND the Markarth DLC's main storyline, you'll unlock additional quests that bring the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure to its final epic conclusion.

Test your mettle and discover if you're strong enough to call the Reach home in Vateshran Hollows, a new solo arena designed to push even Skyrim's strongest warriors to the limits of their skill and courage. Within this new single-player challenge, you'll have the opportunity to choose your paths as you enter three realms touched by Oblivion and defeat the dangers within.