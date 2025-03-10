Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: the elder scrolls

The Elder Scrolls Online Releases New Update With Fallen Banners DLC

The Elder Scrolls Online dropped Update 45 today, and with it came the new Fallen Banners DLC, both available to play right now

Article Summary Update 45 enhances ESO with numerous fixes and improvements across starter zones.

Fallen Banners DLC offers epic PvE dungeons in Cyrodiil: Lep Seclusa and Exiled Redoubt.

Earn exclusive loot, item sets, and achievements in challenging veteran-level dungeons.

Access Fallen Banners via ESO Plus or await future updates for alternative acquisition methods.

Bethesda Softworks has released two new items for The Elder Scrolls Online this morning, as players now have Update 45 along with the new Fallen Banners DLC. First off, Update 45 comes with several free fixes to the game, along with a number of additions and improvements to the core game. You'll notice more improvements to several starter zones that have been given a better look and feeling when you jump into the game. Meanwhile, the real meat of the content is in the DLC, which you will need to pay for in order to access it. We have the notes for that below from the latest blog.

The Elder Scrolls Online – Fallen Banners DLC

Gather your party for two challenging new PvE dungeon experiences: Lep Seclusa and Exiled Redoubt. Unlock new achievements and earn new rewards, including item sets, collectibles, and more, as you fight to preserve what little peace remains in the war-torn region of Cyrodiil. Lep Seclusa The Moth Priests of Lep Seclusa are besieged, and the cunning Orpheon the Tactician is set on seizing the power of the Elder Scroll they safeguard. You must help Sister Chana defend the sanctuary against an army of deserters, protect its people and secrets, and confront Orpheon before he can use the power of the scroll to forever change the face of Cyrodiil.

Exiled Redoubt Soldiers of the Alliance War, regardless of their faction, are vanishing, and all trails lead to the Imperial fortress known as the Exiled Redoubt. Team up with the Battlemage Lucilla, infiltrate this mysterious stronghold, and put a stop to the schemes of a once noble Imperial house before its chaos can spread beyond its stone walls and throughout Tamriel.

New Dungeon Loot Those who brave Lep Seclusa and the Exiled Redoubt also have a chance to loot and unlock a host of special rewards, such as new collectibles, item sets, and Achievements. This includes the Tactician's Gold Lattice Skin, earned by completing both dungeons on veteran difficulty—no easy task!

Getting Started At launch, you can access the Fallen Banners dungeon pack with an ESO Plus membership. If your ESO Plus membership lapses, you will lose access to the DLC until you renew your membership or acquire it by other means. Note that while at launch ESO Plus membership is the only way to access the dungeon pack, there will be additional ways to acquire it in the future—stay tuned for more information during the April ESO Direct. Once you have access to Fallen Banners, you can dive right into the two new dungeons via the following methods: By teleporting directly into the two dungeons from your map

By using the Dungeon Finder tool

By visiting their specific dungeon entrances within the Hew's Bane (Lep Seclusa) and West Weald (Exiled Redoubt) zones

