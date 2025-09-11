Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged:

The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes Reveals Gameplay Footage

Check out the latest video for The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes, as we finally get a look at the gameplay for the upcoming title

Article Summary The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes reveals first gameplay footage in a new video from Outright Games.

Play as a Scout Elf-in-training, exploring 24 festive levels and gathering Christmas Spirit to save the season.

Family-friendly platformer features minigames, easy controls, and accessibility options for all ages.

Celebrates 20 years of Elf on the Shelf, bringing its beloved holiday tradition into a magical video game world.

Outright Games and The Lumistella Company have released new gameplay footage for The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes, showcasing what it will be like to play. Originally, they just teased that the game would be coming without any real content, but this new video shows off nearly two minutes of footage for the side-scrolling platformer. It's about what we expected a game like this to be. You can check it out abov e as the game will be released on october 17, 2025.

The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes

In The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes, players step into the important role of a Scout Elf-in-training on a merry quest to gather Christmas Spirit and help save the holiday season. From Scout Elf Bootcamp to Santa's Workshop, each of the 24 levels is full of seasonal surprises, magic and interactive fun. As players dash, jump and explore, they'll dodge cookie-themed obstacles, solve playful puzzles and enjoy festive gameplay packed with charm and Christmas Spirit! Featuring festive minigames and delightful surprises to discover, Christmas Heroes offers light-hearted gameplay designed to bring families together throughout the year. Designed for ages 5+, The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes offers easy-to-learn controls and thoughtful accessibility features, including auto-collection and invincibility mode, so everyone can join the fun. Whether a seasoned gamer, or just elf-sized, this holiday adventure welcomes all ages to jump in, play together and make magical memories side-by-side.

Celebrating 20 years of The Elf on the Shelf tradition, The Lumistella Company has captured the hearts of families and generations worldwide. Praised by parents and educators alike, the tradition encourages creativity, imagination and family bonding during the holiday season. With over 31 million Scout Elves, Elf Pets® and Elf Mates® sold globally, and a presence in more than 29 countries, The Lumistella Company continues to spread cheer through their immersive storytelling and innovation. Now, that storytelling continues in an interactive way, bringing the spirit of the tradition beyond the holiday and into a brand-new world of play.

