The Elf On The Shelf Is Getting Its Own Video Game

The Elf on the Shelf is jumping off the shelf and into game consoles, as it will be getting its own video game this Autumn

Outright Games has teamed with The Lumistella Company to create a brand new video game based on their property, The Elf on the Shelf. The game will be called The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes, and will be a 2D adventure puzzle-platformer where you control the elf on an adventure through the North Pole. We have more info from the devs below and the teaser trailer above, but no gameplay was given to anyone for us to know what to expect. The game will launch for PC and consoles on October 17, 2025.

The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes

In The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes, players step into the important role of a Scout Elf-in-training on a merry quest to gather Christmas Spirit and help save the holiday season. From Scout Elf Bootcamp to Santa's Workshop, each of the 24 levels is full of seasonal surprises, magic and interactive fun. As players dash, jump and explore, they'll dodge cookie-themed obstacles, solve playful puzzles and enjoy festive gameplay packed with charm and Christmas Spirit! Featuring festive minigames and delightful surprises to discover, Christmas Heroes offers light-hearted gameplay designed to bring families together throughout the year. Designed for ages 5+, The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes offers easy-to-learn controls and thoughtful accessibility features, including auto-collection and invincibility mode, so everyone can join the fun. Whether a seasoned gamer, or just elf-sized, this holiday adventure welcomes all ages to jump in, play together and make magical memories side-by-side.

Celebrating 20 years of The Elf on the Shelf tradition, The Lumistella Company has captured the hearts of families and generations worldwide. Praised by parents and educators alike, the tradition encourages creativity, imagination and family bonding during the holiday season. With over 31 million Scout Elves, Elf Pets® and Elf Mates® sold globally, and a presence in more than 29 countries, The Lumistella Company continues to spread cheer through their immersive storytelling and innovation. Now, that storytelling continues in an interactive way, bringing the spirit of the tradition beyond the holiday and into a brand-new world of play.

