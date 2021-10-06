The Entirety Of Twitch Appears To Have Been Leaked

If you have a Twitch account you might want to run and change your password after reading this article as a lot of info has been leaked. The news came down early this morning through Video Games Chronicle, who confirmed that there has been a massive breach of data this morning, of which the company is aware of through a source within Twitch speaking to VGC under anonymity. Apparently, the entirety of the platform has been leaked on a 4chan thread with about 125GB of data with the intent to "foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space" due to the fact that the anonymous hacker's claims that "their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool". People have already downloaded the content and have started combing through the data, letting people know what they've found through Twitter.

Among the information that has been leaked includes the entirety of Twitch's source code going back to its roots, creator payout reports from 2019 to the present day, and every property that Twitch owns including CurseForge and IGDB. One of the more interesting finds is all of the information on an unreleased competitor to Steam being made by Amazon Game Studios which is currently codenamed "Vapor", which will be interesting to see how Valve Corporation responds to that.

A few people have been recommending turning on two-factor authentication after this leak, especially for those who are partnered and every tier of special streamer you can get above that. Others have been sharing how much money the top streamers/companies have been making. This brought up some interesting numbers as Critical Role, xQc, and Summit1g are the top three earners from August 2019 until October 2021. The anonymous hacker has also revealed that this is just the first part of the information they plan to release but gave no indication as to what Part Two might contain. We'll be keeping an eye out on this in case more things develop, but the basic underline message here for the entire userbase at the moment is: Change Your Password & 2FA It!