Astrius Ultra Rare Unit Joins Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Square Enix has released a new ultra rare unit into War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as players can now get Astrius. Currently in the game as we speak and running all the way until May 10th, you will be able to add an amazing unit to the ranks of your roster with this powerful Astrius unit. As well as being able to participate in the thrilling conclusion to Lucio's journey in Another Story – Chapter 1 as the team has released Scene 5 this week. We have more info about the unit below, but it appears that once this limited release is done, he won't be coming back.

Astrius (UR) Unit – Astrius is an Ultra Rare (UR) Water element, unit whose main job is Willweaver and is backed up by the subjobs Sniper and Strider. Astrius is a vision born from the inner turmoil of a former Warrior of the Crystals who was torn between his duties and his desire for freedom. His goal is to eradicate the Core Crystals and free the Warriors of the Crystals from their fate, as he is an unlikely rebel who wishes for freedom and treasures his companions above all else. Astrius's abilities include: Release The Void : Astrius's Limit Burst activates additional damage when using his own attack abilities for three turns, which deals minimal Non-Elemental Damage and does not affect chains, lowering his target's Slash Attack Res for three turns, then finally deals a large amount of damage.

