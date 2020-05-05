The ESPL Expands Their Tournaments To Latin America

The Esports Pro League (ESPL) has decided to expand its tournament platform into new regions by heading into Latin America. The organization has announced franchisee partnerships with several esports organizations throughout Central and South America, including Mexico's Arena Esports, Ecuador's BroooTV, and Versus Esports which operates from Panama and Colombia. According to the press release, each strategic partner will "introduce ESPL's unique, mobile and online-focused tournaments and related content to gaming enthusiasts in their respective countries".

This is a big get for the organization as a lot of the major esports brands that span North America, Europe, and Asia have yet to really dive into this region. For some, it's most likely resources, and for others, it could simply be they don't know where to start to set up their own. Which is a shame since the market has a lot of potential to add to the global stage of dozens of games. Hopefully, this move pushes both the ESPL as a brand in the region as well as encourages others to expand their global reach. We have a couple quotes from today's announcement for you below.

"Latin America's exploding gaming market, especially in terms of mobile gaming, makes the region a natural fit for ESPL's rapidly expanding network of amateur esports tournaments," said ESPL CEO Michael Broda. "Arena Esports Pro Gaming, BroooTV, and Versus Esports are at the forefront of grassroots and professional competition in Mexico, Ecuador, Panama, and Columbia, respectively, and we are thrilled to partner with them as we expand into the highly-desirable Latin American competitive gaming market." "Arena Esports is devoted to the growth and enrichment of the thriving esports market in México," said Arena Esports CEO Maca Ratter. "ESPL is an ideal partner on this journey, as their focus on primarily mobile gaming and its accessible tournament structure allows us to attract esports hopefuls and nurture seasoned competitive gamers alike."