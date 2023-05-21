The Fast & The Furious Has Returned To Rocket League It's about family, and driving really fast while looking cool, as The Fast & The Furious has returned to Rocket League for a new run.

Epic Games and Psyonix have brought The Fast & The Furious back to Rocket League this past week, with a brand new car added to the mix. For the next couple of weeks, you'll have the chance to fill your garage with fan-favorite vehicles from the franchise as they help promote the latest film in the series. With cars like the Nissan Skyline, Pontiac Fiero, Dodge Charger, and Ice Charger. We got the details below, and you can read more about it on their latest blog, as you can snag these two bundles until May 30!

"Ready to dominate the Arena? Then, it's time to add the Fast & Furious Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat to your Garage. This muscled-up sports car features the same aggressive styling as its real-life counterpart, all packed into a Dominus Hitbox! Equip Decals like the Alameda Twin or Sinclair to customize your vehicle's colors, or go for a movie-accurate look with the Reel Life Decal. Of course, you're gonna need some driving music to make it through those long matches. Turn up with the Player Anthem version of "Gasolina (Safari Riot Remix)" feat Myke Towers – originally performed by Daddy Yankee."

FAST & FURIOUS DODGE CHARGER SRT HELLCAT (1000 CREDITS)

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Car

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Wheels

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Engine Audio

Reel Life Decal

Hellcat Decal

Alameda Twin Decal

Wheelman Decal

Sinclair Decal

Stripes Decal

Flames Decal

"Some stories never fizzle out, and the cars of Fast & Furious are back for another quarter-mile! Rule the Arena with the Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline, Pontiac Fiero, Dodge Charger, and Ice Charger, all part of the Fast & Furious 4 Car Bundle. Each car will also be available for individual purchase if you've got your eye on a particular vehicle."

ROCKET LEAGUE: FAST & FURIOUS 4 CAR BUNDLE (2400 CREDITS)

Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline

Fast & Furious Ice Charger

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger

Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero

Fast & Furious—inspired Decals, Wheels, and Engine Audio

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!