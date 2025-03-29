Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Emberheart Games, Wizordum

The Final Episode of Wizordum Set For April Release

Wizordum is preparing to leave Early Access, as The Final Episode of the game and all the content that's left to launch arrives in a month

Article Summary Final episode of Wizordum releases in April with new levels, weapons, and magic to end Chaos.

Experience seven new levels, secret Lore Scrolls, and a level editor for custom challenges.

Explore Grimbrook, unlock loot, and vanquish foes in a fantasy FPS inspired by '90s classics.

Join the leaderboard by mastering the spell-filled world with perfect speedruns and high scores.

Apogee Entertainment and Emberheart Games have confirmed they will release the final episode for Wizordum at the end of April. The update will essentially be the last one the game gets in Early Access, and with it will come the official launch of Version 1.0, as it leaves EA behind and they get to work on more content for the game. You can c heck out what it will look like in the trailer, as all this will take place on April 29, 2025.

The Final Episode

As one of the last surviving mages, traverse seven new levels on a journey to eradicate Chaos for good in this magical finale of Wizordum. Battle arcane foes aboard speedy minecarts across Episode 3's chaotic fire and ice levels, filled with fiery lava and razor-sharp falling icicles. Face formidable bosses using all-new mage-tastic weapons, including the bolt-throwing Faewood Crossbow and the Staff of Chaos, an elemental triple-threat harnessing ferocious ice, fire, and storm spells. Uncover Terrumbra's ominous past by discovering hidden Lore Scrolls, scattered easter eggs, and secret areas further expanding Wizordum's mystical world. Get crafty with the in-game level editor to fully design custom adventures and epic speedrun-friendly challenges. Experience enhanced quality-of-life upgrades across all previous episodes.

Wizordum

The Ancient Seal of Terrabruma has shattered, unleashing the forces of Chaos. As one of the last Mages of Wizordum sanctuary, find the source of corruption and blast away spawns of Chaos before they consume the kingdom in a speedrun-friendly fantasy FPS, tearing a page from the spellbooks of '90s fantasy FPS classics like Hexen and Heretic. The Mages of Wizordum are on the brink of extinction, falling to ever-encroaching mayhem outside the sanctuary. Sharpen an arsenal of steel and magic and set out for the Town of Grimbrook, looking for the Source while blasting off everyone standing in the way. Along the way, search nooks and crannies for loot and relics to solve mystifying puzzles and deliver even more damage.

Incapacitate vile ogres and goblins with a skull-crushing mace, shoot rapid-fire ice shards with the Frostweaver, and master the Spellstriker to shatter the concentrated magic upon your foes. Fend off the restless undead and monstrous rats while winding through cobweb-covered hallways, restless cemeteries, sewers, labyrinths, and blood-spattered courtyards full of traps and treasure. Crumbling cobblestone, incinerated buildings, decay-filled dungeons, and misty harbors full of secrets await fearless spellcasters inside the collapsing city walls of Grimbrook. Claim a spot on the hallowed leaderboard where tougher difficulty levels yield higher scores and achieve perfect pace on every run with speedrun-friendly level design.

