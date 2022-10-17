The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 3: Litwick Line

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move on to the Fire-types from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Ah, look who it is! Litwick just had a Community Day in Pokémon GO, and today we focus on its evolutionary line from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. We just saw artist Yuka Morii shine with her Seedot card, and now Litwick gets the same treatment of perfect clay modeling and photography, adding to Morii's terrific library of unique cards. Lampent's card comes from kurumitsu who delivers a burst of color here. I love the subtle detail of colorful sparks coming off of Lampet, showing off the power of its flames. Finally, the line culminates in a holographic Chandelure, rendered with a misty, ghostly color palette courtesy of artist sui. This is one of the many cards that makes Lost Origin the perfect set to collect during spooky season.

