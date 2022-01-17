The Final Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event Is Live

The final Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has begun. The game is set to be cut off by Niantic on January 31st and we already saw the ongoing storyline wrap up back in December 2022 with the final Brilliant Event. January 2022 kicked off with three promised events, two of which have now concluded. The first event gave players a last chance to complete their Dragon Registries, leading to many players wondering why Dragon Oddities and Portkeys couldn't just remain here for the rest of the month. Then, that event was followed by a final Lethal Adversaries event, giving players one last chance to do battle with the game's most deadly foes. Now, beginning today and running until the very last day of the game's playability, is the final Emergency and Severe Spotlight Spectacle starting and ending at 11 AM Pacific.

This event is described as "an epic surge of Emergency and Severe Traces will be seen on the map." This is giving players their final chance at completing the game's Registries. Note, though, that there is an inconsistency with the blog entry about this event and the end of the game that we should pay attention to, just do we aren't taken off guard by what will likely be a The Sopranos-esque cut to black.

The event is described as ending on January 31st at 11 AM Pacific. The blog also says:

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be closing on 31 January at 12:01 AM local time. We are incredibly thankful to every single person in our amazing community of witches and wizards for adventuring with us out in the real world.

So, which is it? Will the game close at 12:01 AM on January 31st local time, or will there be an event running for hours after it? In typical fashion for this game, we're ending with shoddy communication. It is likely that they meant to write "12:01 AM on February 1st."

Well. We'll see. There are fourteen days until Niantic will cut off Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.