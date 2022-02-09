The First Look At Hisuian Pokémon TCG Cards: Kleavor & Wyrdeer

It's not exactly a new Pokémon generation reveal, but it's close enough. Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduced a host of new species including regional variant forms as well as entirely new evolutions last month. This was part of the reveal of the Hisui region, which is actually ancient Sinnoh. There are a whopping 28 new Pokémon added to the known species if you include different forms, such as the two different Basculegion colors. We have now seen the debut of the first two Hisuian species on Pokémon cards which will be arriving in Battle Legion, the next special Pokémon TCG set coming out of Japan. It is thought that this set will in part make up the next English-language set after Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars which we now know to be called Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. Let's take a look at these two cards.

The cards feature Wyrdeer and Kleavor. Wyrdeer evolves from Stanteler in Hisui only, as Stantler was previously a single-stage species. In Legends: Arceus, Wyrdeer's true typing is Normal/Psychic. The first Wyrdeer card will be classified as Psychic.

We also have a Kleavor card. Kleavor is what Scyther evolves to in the Hisuian region instead of its normal evolution of Scizor. Unlike the Bug/Steel-type Scizor, this alternate evolution is a Bug/Rock-type in the games. Its first card appears as Fighting-type, which is what the TCG ropes Rock-types into.

Both of these are Character Cards, which means that the Pokémon is pictured with its trainer. This style of card was introduced in Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse and reemerged recently in Japan's VMAX Climax and its (in part) English-language equivalent, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Legion cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.