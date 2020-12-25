The Full Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Darkness Ablaze Part 2

Before the Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage expansion sent Pokémon TCG collectors on a mad hunt for the Rainbow Rare Chonkachu, the previous expansion, Darkness Ablaze, lit the Pokémon card community on fire with its offerings. Before Vivid Voltage, this was seen as the best Sword & Shield expansion, and for good reason. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard V, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines.

First, don't miss Part One of our breakdown of the incredible Full Art Pokémon cards of Darkness Ablaze, where we cover the first five gorgeous cards in this set.

Crobat V: This Crobat Full Art card looks like something you'd see in a poster on the wall of a character known for taking psychedelics in an episode of South Park. The colors are absolutely insane and, when seen in person, the texture of this card brings this blazing color palette to brilliant, glimmering life. The texture is a major draw of these cards, making them almost seem as if they're emanating light themselves, and of all Darkness Ablaze's Full Arts, this Crobat card does that best.

Scizor V: Scizor looks like it's walking onto the stage for a Dancing With the Stars set and damn — its form isn't half bad! This card, with its clash of silver and gold in the background, gives this Johto Steel/Bug-type Pokémon quite a regal energy.

Galarian Stunfisk V: The silliest of all of the Full Art cards, Stunfisk looks hilarious and undeniably cute in its Galarian form here, even if it is caught somewhere between a bear trap and a pancake.

Salamence V: Something that the alternate art of these Full Art cards gets right is the simplicity of the characters. While Salamence's other cards in Darkness Ablaze, which are all excellent, feel action-packed, this is a simple "Oh hai" type pose that allows the strength of the design to speak for itself.

