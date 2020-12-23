The Pokémon VMAX Cards of Pokémon TCG: Darkness Ablaze Part 2

Before the Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage expansion sent Pokémon TCG collectors on a mad hunt for the Rainbow Rare Chonkachu, the previous expansion, Darkness Ablaze, lit the Pokémon card community on fire with its offerings. Before Vivid Voltage, this was seen as the best Sword & Shield expansion, and for good reason. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon VMAX cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which feature the Gigantamax forms of these species which debuted in the Pokémon Sword & Shield games. The Pokémon V and VMAX mechanic replaces in many ways the GX for both players and collectors, with these being the new coveted Ultra Rares one hopes to pull from a booster pack.

First, don't miss Part One of our breakdown of the incredible Pokémon VMAX cards of Darkness Ablaze, including an analysis of the popularity and price of the set's chase card… the Charizard VMAX. Now, we close out our spotlight on this Pokémon TCG expansion's VMAX cards with Part Two.

Eternatus VMAX: I've said this before, and your mileage may vary, but while Eternatus is a terrific Legendary Pokémon, its V and VMAX cards have an odd sameness to them. So far, if you've seen an Eternatus promo card, you've seen essentially every Eternatus card. They are odd, glowing messes of red and purple where it's hard to tell exactly what's going on. Hopefully, the artists of future Eternatus cards turn the Jim Lee action down a bit and deliver a simple, iconic card worthy of this Galarian badass.

action down a bit and deliver a simple, iconic card worthy of this Galarian badass. Scizor VMAX: Now we're talking. With a Dutch angle looking up at this powerful Johto species, Scizor stands tall in this epic VMAX card. Scizor cards have been incredible pulls ever since the very first appearance of this Bug/Steel-type (at least in the games) Pokémon back in the Neo Discovery set. About twenty years later and here we are, with the Pokémon TCG still delivering incredible Scizor cards.

Salamence VMAX: One of the best VMAXes of the entire Darkness Ablaze expansion, this Salamence card overcomes one of the visual issues some have with the VMAX cards. Generally, VMAXes are rather busy, overloaded with liney and glowing depictions of massive power. Here, this clean and simple Salamence card manages to convey immense power without any of the design problems.

