The Game Awards Returns To Fortnite For The Live Show

The Game Awards returns to Fortnite Creative with a special island where you can vote for the best island of 2024 and more

Article Summary Join The Game Awards on Fortnite Creative Island and vote for the Best Fortnite Island of 2024.

Watch the live show on Fortnite with Geoff Keighley appearing as a MetaHuman on December 12.

Explore 10 unique creator islands showcasing creativity and innovation within Fortnite.

Compete in a target shooting arena with progressing weapons and leaderboard challenges.

Epic Games has partnered with The Game Awards once again as they are holding both voting and the live show on a Fortnite Creative island again for 2024. The island is pretty hard to miss as it's called "The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite," and you can join it right now with the in-game island code: 0853-1358-8532. You have the option to vote for the best island made in 2024, take part in a new shooting gallery minigame, and eventually watch the show the night it happens on December 12. We have more info below from the team and the teaser trailer above, as the island is active now.

The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite

The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite resides on its own Fortnite Island, where Fortnite players around the world can vote in-game and help The Game Awards celebrate the Best Fortnite Island of 2024. For the first time ever, The Game Awards host, creator, and executive producer Geoff Keighley will appear in Fortnite as a MetaHuman. The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite is a hub world that lets players portal to 10 creator-made Islands that showcase the potential, creativity, and innovation possible in Fortnite. After exploring the nominated islands, players can vote in-game for their favorite as part of a special fan poll. The winner of the fan poll will be announced during The Game Awards, when it streams globally on Thursday, December 12 from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

In addition to voting, players can venture across The Game Awards map to compete in a target shooting arena, unlocking more powerful weapons between rounds as they level up. The map has leaderboards per round and session, and uses the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN)'s persistence features to retain players' progress across sessions. Fan voting on the island, limited to one vote per Epic ID, will be active until Wednesday, December 11 at 6pm PT. The winning island will be announced both on the island and during The Game Awards on Thursday, December 12. The Best Fortnite Island is a 100% fan-based poll and not an official Game Awards category.

