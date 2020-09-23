The Game Awards Will Still Take Place In Mid-December 2020

This morning, The Game Awards revealed they would still be holding their annual award show in mid-December 2020, just online. Since they can't hold it in Los Angeles like usual, the organization will broadcast from multiple studio locations, live in 4K UHD, from Los Angeles, Tokyo, and London. The three host cities will be digitally connected with live award presentations, musical performances, and of course a number of world premiere game announcements. The show will again be executive produced by Geoff Keighley and Kimmie Kim, as LeRoy Bennett returns as creative director for his sixth year, and Richard Preuss returns as director for his fourth year. Here's some added info on this year's awards from today's announcement.

"In 2020, video games have connected and comforted us more than ever, and that makes the 2020 edition of The Game Awards our most important show ever," said Geoff Keighley, creator/producer/host of The Game Awards. "Our team is working hard to deliver an innovative and thoughtful program that celebrates excellence, previews the future, and amplifies important voices that are shaping the future of this medium."

The Game Awards also announced that it will present a new award starting in 2020, Innovation in Accessibly, that recognizes software and/or hardware developers that are pushing the medium forward by adding features, technology and content to help games be played and enjoyed by an even wider audience. The Innovation in Accessibility honor joins the Global Gaming Citizen program, the Games for Impact award, and other, to be announced initiatives, as ways to highlight those helping grow and diversify the types of people that create and consume video game entertainment.

The show will serve as a launching pad for a weekend of instantly playable game content, in-game drops, demos and live streams that celebrate the exciting future for video games across PC, console, mobile and mixed reality experiences. The Game Awards Sale will be available across all major PC and console gaming platforms, giving fans access to special discounts on nominated games and other special offers. The Game Festival, first launched in 2019 as an all-digital consumer event, will return and offer fans limited-time playable demos on upcoming games from both major studios and independent developers. More details on The Game Awards Sale and The Game Festival will be released in November.