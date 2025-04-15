The Gayming Awards 2025 has revealed the full set of nominees ahead of this year's event, set to take place in early July
Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Gayming Awards
The Gayming Awards Announces Its 2025 Nominees
The Gayming Awards 2025 has revealed the full set of nominees ahead of this year's event, set to take place in early July
Article Summary
- The Gayming Awards 2025 reveals its nominees for the annual gaming event set for July 8.
- The frontrunner game, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, leads with three nominations.
- Categories include Game of the Year, Industry Diversity, and Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game.
- Nominees span renowned studios like Bioware, Capcom, and Naughty Dog.
Gayming Magazine has revealed the nominees for The Gayming Awards 2025 showcase, taking place this July as a worldwide livestream. The field is pretty well spread out this year, with only Dragon Age: The Veilguard being the frontrunner with three nominations. The team has yet to reveal the Gayming Icon Award or the LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Star Class recipients, as those will be revealed later this Summer. For now, here's the full rundown of nominees revealed today, as the event takes place on July 8.
The Gayming Awards – 2025 Nominees
Game of the Year
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA
- Dragon's Dogma 2 – Capcom
- Fear the Spotlight – Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure – Deck Nine / Square Enix
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Intelligent Systems / Nintendo
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered – Naughty Dog / PlayStation
Gayming Magazine Readers' Award
- Caravan SandWitch – Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA
- Dragon's Dogma 2 – Capcom
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Square Enix
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure – Deck Nine / Square Enix
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered – Naughty Dog / PlayStation
Industry Diversity Award
- Blizzard Entertainment
- Code Coven
- Limit Break
- Rare
Community Impact Award – sponsored by Fireshine Games
- Boston Gaymers
- Charlotte Gaymers Network
- NYC Gaymers
- QueerVox
- The*gamehers
- Stream for a Cause
Best LGBTQ+ Character Award
- Bazz – Concord – Firewalk Studios / PlayStation
- Micah-10 – Destiny 2: The Final Shape – Bungie / PlayStation
- Michelle – Sorry We're Closed – à la mode games / Akupara Games
- Rook – Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA
- Venture – Overwatch 2 – Blizzard Entertainment
- Vivian – Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Intelligent Systems / Nintendo
Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game Award
- Beloved Rapture – Rapturous Studio / 2 Left Thumbs
- Caravan SandWitch – Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers
- Fear the Spotlight – Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games
- Kitsune Tails – Kitsune Games / Midboss
- Sorry We're Closed – à la mode games / Akupara Games
- Tavern Talk – Gentle Troll Entertainment
LGBTQ+ Voice Actor of the Year Award
- Ciarán Strange
- Erika Ishii
- JP Karliak
- Katie Cofield
- Kieran Regan
- Mila Jam
LGBTQ+ Content Creator of the Year Award
- ChiChi
- Ctrlaltquin
- DataDave
- GaymerONE1
- halfmoonjoe
- Juice Boxx
- Negaoryx
- PearlTeese
Best LGBTQ+ Contribution to Esports Award
- Bailey McCann
- Queer Women of Esports
- SonicFox
- Steve Arhancet
LGBTQ+ Geek Entertainment of the Year Award – sponsored by MyNerdLife
- Agatha All Along – Marvel Studios
- Arcane: Season 2 – Netflix
- Hazbin Hotel – SpindleHorse Toons / Amazon Studios
- Heartstopper – Netflix
- Interview with the Vampire: Season 2 – AMC
- The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Dead by Daylight – Shudder
-
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!