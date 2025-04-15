Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Gayming Awards

The Gayming Awards Announces Its 2025 Nominees

The Gayming Awards 2025 has revealed the full set of nominees ahead of this year's event, set to take place in early July

Gayming Magazine has revealed the nominees for The Gayming Awards 2025 showcase, taking place this July as a worldwide livestream. The field is pretty well spread out this year, with only Dragon Age: The Veilguard being the frontrunner with three nominations. The team has yet to reveal the Gayming Icon Award or the LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Star Class recipients, as those will be revealed later this Summer. For now, here's the full rundown of nominees revealed today, as the event takes place on July 8.

The Gayming Awards – 2025 Nominees

Game of the Year

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA

Dragon's Dogma 2 – Capcom

Fear the Spotlight – Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games

Life is Strange: Double Exposure – Deck Nine / Square Enix

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – Naughty Dog / PlayStation

Gayming Magazine Readers' Award

Caravan SandWitch – Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA

Dragon's Dogma 2 – Capcom

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Square Enix

Life is Strange: Double Exposure – Deck Nine / Square Enix

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – Naughty Dog / PlayStation

Industry Diversity Award

Blizzard Entertainment

Code Coven

Limit Break

Rare

Community Impact Award – sponsored by Fireshine Games

Boston Gaymers

Charlotte Gaymers Network

NYC Gaymers

QueerVox

The*gamehers

Stream for a Cause

Best LGBTQ+ Character Award

Bazz – Concord – Firewalk Studios / PlayStation

Micah-10 – Destiny 2: The Final Shape – Bungie / PlayStation

Michelle – Sorry We're Closed – à la mode games / Akupara Games

Rook – Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA

Venture – Overwatch 2 – Blizzard Entertainment

Vivian – Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game Award

Beloved Rapture – Rapturous Studio / 2 Left Thumbs

Caravan SandWitch – Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers

Fear the Spotlight – Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games

Kitsune Tails – Kitsune Games / Midboss

Sorry We're Closed – à la mode games / Akupara Games

Tavern Talk – Gentle Troll Entertainment

LGBTQ+ Voice Actor of the Year Award

Ciarán Strange

Erika Ishii

JP Karliak

Katie Cofield

Kieran Regan

Mila Jam

LGBTQ+ Content Creator of the Year Award

ChiChi

Ctrlaltquin

DataDave

GaymerONE1

halfmoonjoe

Juice Boxx

Negaoryx

PearlTeese

Best LGBTQ+ Contribution to Esports Award

Bailey McCann

Queer Women of Esports

SonicFox

Steve Arhancet

LGBTQ+ Geek Entertainment of the Year Award – sponsored by MyNerdLife

Agatha All Along – Marvel Studios

Arcane: Season 2 – Netflix

Hazbin Hotel – SpindleHorse Toons / Amazon Studios

Heartstopper – Netflix

Interview with the Vampire: Season 2 – AMC

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Dead by Daylight – Shudder



