The Gecko Gods Is Coming To Nintendo Switch In 2023

Developer Inresin and publisher Super Rare Originals announced that they will be bringing The Gecko Gods over to the Nintendo Switch. The game had already been announced for PC via Steam, but much in the same fashion they basically said it was on the way next year and didn't give a proper release date. The game will have you playing as a small gecko on an ancient island where you'll need to solve ancient puzzles all over the place while eating bugs and climbing to places some can't reach. All to solve the mysteries all around. Enjoy the latest trailer below!

"Explore a mysterious island as a tiny gecko. Complete ancient puzzles, effortlessly climb cliffs, and eat bugs as you make your way across an island civilization lost to time. There is an exciting year ahead for this little gecko, and we cannot wait for players to get their hands on The Gecko Gods in the new year. The Gecko Gods is a chill puzzle platformer about a tiny gecko exploring a mysterious island while on a mission to save their friend. With unique, immersive gameplay that allows you to climb anything, solve ancient contraptions, and clamber through the crumbling ruins of a collapsed society – and if you get hungry along the way, eat some bugs."

Explore Hidden Temples: Along with investigating a wide open island full of secrets and collectibles, dive into ancient tombs to complete the puzzles within in ways only a wall-climbing gecko can.

Experience A Lost Civilization: Smooth actions, a gorgeous original soundtrack, and combat-light gameplay, The Gecko Gods is an atmospheric adventure into the depths of a society forgotten to time.

Play It Your Way: Relaxed exploration? Head-scratching puzzle-platformer? Collectibles completionist? Uncover the lore of the island and all it has to offer, explore for the fun of it for hours, or simply play through the campaign story.