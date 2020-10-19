The Ghostbusters Will Be Returning To Rocket League This Week

Psyonix announced today that one of their most popular Rocket League events will return as the Ghostbusters content is back for Haunted Hallows. Along with the fact you can dash around the map as Ecto-1, a number of the game's cosmetics for the franchise are back for you to earn. Which includes toppers, panels, hubcaps, trails, and more. You can read more about it below and read the full details here, as the event will run from October 20th until November 2nd. Good luck to you snagging all these items over the next two weeks!

Once Haunted Hallows goes live, your Event Challenges will be available to complete. Just like Llama-Rama, completing each Challenge will unlock a specific Haunted Hallows-themed item, like the Ghostbusters Wheels, Slimer Topper, Mood Slime Boost, and more! Complete all the Challenges to collect the entire Ghostbusters set (sorry, no spores, mold, or fungus this time)! Check out the slideshow below to see them all. Plus, Golden Pumpkins can also be earned from Event Challenges and contain items from the Turbo, Nitro, and Vindicator Series! This year's Haunted Hallows is also bringing two Limited Time Modes: Haunted Heatseeker and Spike Rush. Haunted Heatseeker is Heatseeker but in the spooky new Haunted Urban Arena, and Spike Rush will take place on night map variants. If you're looking for even more frightening items for your car, be sure to check out the Item Shop all month long. You'll find items from Ghostbusters and previous Haunted Hallows events like Stay Puft and Reaper Goal Explosions, and even the iconic Ecto-1! This is the first licensed car making its way back to the Item Shop, and we're looking into bringing previous licensed cars back too.