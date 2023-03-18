The Great War: Western Front Releases Orchestral Deep Dive Video Check out the latest video for The Great War: Western Front as they go more in-depth about the orchestral score for this title.

Frontier Foundry and developer Petroglyph released a new video for The Great War: Western Front as they go more in-depth over the music created for the game. This isn't just some quick two-minute presentation where they describe what a thrill it is to work on a game like this; you're getting over six minutes of them talking about the process of making music for a very specific era. Going over how they drew influences from the music of that period and experimented with making it sound unique. Enjoy the video as the game is still set to launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 30th.

"Commanding either the Allied Nations or the Central Powers, players will make tactical and strategic decisions with repercussions that will resonate throughout the entire Western Front, one of the main theatres of war during WW1. Offering unparalleled levels of strategic depth, they'll take on the dual role of Theatre Commander and Field Commander to master both turn-based grand strategy and real-time battles. The Great War: Western Front features authentic trench warfare in detail never-before-seen within the RTS genre. Each vantage point provides its own unique mechanics with which to gain the advantage over the opposition, whether attacking or defending. Players must consider strategy at every level, carefully allocating resources and choosing which locations to fortify in a war won by inches. Researching new technologies, from poisonous gas to state-of-the-art tanks, will also provide the upper hand that could turn the tide of the war."

"Battles take place in a living, persistent world, with existing battlefields holding the scars of previous battles and deteriorating as players revisit them, while changing weather conditions will provide additional challenges for each unit. With the impact of every decision underpinned by an evocative soundtrack from award-winning composer and audio director Frank Klepacki, The Great War: Western Front is a deep, atmospheric take on real-time strategy. Battle by battle, players must consider the weight of choices great and small to earn victory and change the outcome of the war."