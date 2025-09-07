Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: dr seuss, the grinch, The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures Reveals Merry & Mischievous Edition

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures has revealed the Merry & Mischievous Edition, set to be released for PC and consoles this October

New features include sleigh rides, snowboarding, parachuting, and never-before-seen Who-ville areas.

Unlock Grinch gadgets, solve fresh puzzles, and discover costumes and mischievous gingerbread men.

Play as the Grinch or Max, choosing between stealing Christmas or spreading festive cheer in Who-ville.

Outright Games has revealed yet another new edition of The Grinch: Christmas Adventures , as the Merry & Mischievous Edition arrives this October. The shorthand to this is that you're getting an all-new version of the game thrpugh DLC with even more content, as you can now sleigh through snowy forests, snowboard down Mount Crumpit, and parachute into Who-ville. Along with the addition of The Grinch's customizable jetpack, several never-before-seen areas such as the Who-ville Town Hall, Grinch Caves, and the Slimy Sewers. You'll also be able to unlock new gadgets, puzzles, and costumes, as well as run into michevious gingerbread men. We have more info and the trailer here as it arrives on October 3, 2025.

Has The Grinch grown to love Christmas, or should we be suspicious? Hmmm. Snowboard, sleigh and even parachute through Who-ville, spreading Christmas cheer in The Grinch: Christmas Adventures – Merry & Mischievous Edition. Collect presents and help The Grinch's heart grow three sizes with awfully fun challenges alongside Max. Although it's fun to be naughty, show the Whos you can be nice by preparing a festive feast. Unlock Grinchy gadgets, solve puzzles, and earn rewards that will help you take on tin soldiers, gingerbread men, and dodge falling trees. Will The Grinch save or steal Christmas? It's up to you.

Every Who down in Who-ville loves to sing, gift and feast, which are all of the things Grinch can't stand in the least. So, help the Grinch and his dog Max set out to steal all the presents in Who-ville. You'll have to be sneaky to avoid the bothersome babble of carol singers, the ever-eager Whos, and all of the tinsel, trimmings and trappings of the Christmas season. Thankfully, the Grinch has some wonderful, awful ideas – like a Santa costume for stealthy sneaking, a Candy Cane Lasso to swing around, a speedy snowboard that can reach special race areas, and more. And Grinch can throw snowballs to freeze any pesky creatures that get in his way.

