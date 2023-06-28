Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: dr seuss, the grinch

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures To Release On October 13th

Happening just before the holiday season, Outright Games have confirmed The Grinch: Christmas Adventures will be out in October.

Outright Games confirmed this morning that The Grinch: Christmas Adventures will be coming out ahead of the holidays on October 13th. Working with Dr. Seuss Enterprises for the rights to use the characters and setting, and developed by Casual Brothers, this will be the first game in sixteen years that focuses on the famous Christmas story known the world over. You will take on the role of The Grinch himself, making your way down into Who-ville to steal all of the toys from the people who live there. Along the way, you'll be presented with different missions, puzzles, and challenges that you'll have to overcome to do it, as you essentially relive the film from start to finish. We don't quite know what the game will look like, but you can enjoy the teaser trailer below along with more info from the devs.

"Featuring colorful visuals inspired by Dr. Seuss's original illustrations from the beloved story, players must embark on a quest as The Grinch to ruin Christmas for The Whos. Accompanied by his faithful dog Max, who will help you to complete dastardly missions to steal all the presents, players will be faced with the spirit of Christmas, from joyful singing to twinkling fairy lights, as they make their way across the iconic town of Who-ville. Complete puzzles to unlock special abilities and gadgets that include snowballs to freeze creatures in your way, including a Santa disguise for stealthy sneaking, a lasso candy cane, and a jumping jetpack. Speed up your devious antics by traversing parts of Who-ville on a sleigh or snowboard. As the story progresses, players will discover the spirit of Christmas and help the Grinch's heart grow three sizes. Fans can expect to be fully immersed story as The Grinch: Christmas Adventures features recognizable environments, characters, and a host of Christmas details that will delight everyone during the festive season."

