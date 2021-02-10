The GX Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 2

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. In this first piece, though, let's take a look at Cosmic Eclipse's Pokémon GX cards, as this is the last set to ever feature this mechanic, which was replaced in Sword & Shield with V and VMAX card.

Flygon GX: Flygon is one of those Pokémon that doesn't tend to get that much of a spotlight in modern sets, as it isn't among the most popular of species. However, it shines here in this GX which is standard in every way from the pose to the background to the artwork, but it ends up feeling like a classic embodiment of this mechanic as it winds down in this set.

Alolan Persian GX: Man, this card and this Pokémon don't get enough love. It's one of the least valuable in the set and yet, it's a perfect depiction of a fun variation on a classic species.

Silvally GX: GX cards get some flack for looking a bit too computer-generated in style (a sin that the V cards are far more guilty of) so this hand-drawn style stands out, even if it's not that stunning of a card.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse set moves to the Full Art cards.