The Italian Fleet & Azur Lane Come To World Of Warships: Legends

Wargaming has launched the latest update to World of Warships: Legends as the Italian Fleet makes their way into battle along with Azur Lane. To be specific, it will be the third collaboration between the two, but this is the first time this run will be in this version of the game. meanwhile, several classic Italian ships will be in port that will give you some heavy firepower. You can read about these and more about the recent update below, and for a more detailed view, you can check out the patch notes here.

Italian fleet drops anchor into Legendary port: Kicking off the update, a new line of Italian battleships is being introduced, featuring five ships from Tier III Dante Alighiere to Tier VII Vittorio Veneto. Tier III-VI ships are available in Early Access through two varieties of dedicated crates, and Tier VII Vittorio Veneto will be available at the start of the next update. Additionally, two powerful ships are here to stay, joining the ranks of Regia Marina, a rare Roma battleship and brand-new Gorizia cruiser. Azur Lane is back for a third wave: Azur Lane is back for a third collaboration in Legends, bringing an expanded roster of Commanders to the game. Six new officers, based on Azur Lane characters, are joining the ranks. This includes Littorio from Sardegna Empire, Aurora for Northern Parliament, an officer for Eagle Union and three officers for Sakura Empire. This reinforcement marks an important milestone for World of Warships: Legends as the number of Commanders now exceeds 100. Alongside these new officers come corresponding ships, USN cruiser Montpelier, Japanese destroyer Yukikaze, and Soviet cruiser Aurora all make their way into the game, boasting colourful permanent camouflages and bringing fresh layers to gameplay.

Cross-Platform Divisions now available: Cross-platform play in divisions is introduced, an important feature allowing up to three players across PlayStation and Xbox consoles to enter battle together. This feature also includes the addition of a cross-platform friends list. The Pride of Prussia campaign and more: Pride of Prussia, a new five-week campaign, is here! Players will have the opportunity to obtain Brandenburg, a mammoth of armoured German battleship, close to Bismarck-class peers. Themed items are being introduced in celebration of the Lunar New Year; at Tier V, Huanghe kicks off the launch of Pan-Asian Premium cruisers, and Tier VII Loyang makes a return for Global XP. Both ships will boast optional festive appearances, alongside the limited time return of Eastern and Southern Dragon ships. Bureau brings in new changes: Wrapping up this update are changes to the Bureau. Both Dragon Fleet and the seasonal Holiday Bureau are being removed to make space for two new projects. The first is the Legendary HMS Minotaur, which will provide substantial credit compensation to reward players who have previously obtained the British cruiser. The second project being introduced into the Bureau is Tier VII Japanese aircraft carrier Kaga, which marks the debut of this kind of ship in the Bureau.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: World of Warships: Legends — Ultima Ratio Regum (https://youtu.be/-3O-7nkzU78)