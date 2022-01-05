The King Of Fighters AllStar Launches Late End-Of-Year Event

Netmarble has released a new event into The King Of Fighters AllStar releasing some end-of-year content into the game. From now until January 19th, two new Boss Syndrome Fighters will be available for you to collect. Those two include [Boss Syndrome] Nameless, which is a Green element Fighter that will increase Green element Fighter's ATK when used as a Leader. The second is [Boss Syndrome] Ash Crazed by the Spiral of Blood, who is a Yellow element fighter that can bump the ATK of Boss Syndrome Fighters, and can also lower HP when used as a Leader. You can read about more of the additions below as this will last in the game for the next few weeks on Google Play and the Apple Store.

New Year's Greeting Login Bonus (12/29~1/15): By logging in to the game, players can collect items such as an AP, Element Soul Selection Box, a Plus Capsule Selection Box, an Awaken Level 1-5 EXP Capsule Random Box, and a Rare Enhancement Hammer.

New Year's Roulette Event (12/29~1/19): By spinning the wheel, The King Of Fighters AllStar players can acquire a 2022 Gold Lucky Pouch. The new pouch can offer Awaken EXP Random Box, a Plus Capsule Random Box, a Rare Enhancement Hammer, Imprint Ores, and 2022 New Year Coins can be included. Roulette Tickets can be obtained by logging into the game, and by completing Rush Dungeons and Event-Exclusive Dungeons.

2022 New Year's Rush Dungeon: By completing the Rush Dungeon, players can earn Rubies, and by equipping certain Fighters with correlating Battle Cards, Bonus Effects can be applied. Exchange shop rewards include a [Baton Touch] Set Card, a Fighter/Battle Card Summon Silver Token, and an Awaken EXP 1-5 Random Box, an Auto-Clear Ticket Random Box, Gold and more. Clearing Stage Missions for the first time rewards 5 rubies.

New Year's Team Battle Event (12/29~1/12): Pick a side in this event about Female Fighter's New Year wishes as players are placed randomly in 'Team Rooting for Hotaru' and 'Team Rooting for Nakoruru' in this event. Team Battle Event Points can be earned by playing through the seasonal New Years event content, with personal rewards, Team Victory/Loss rewards, and team rank rewards like Rubies and other items all up for grabs.

Pick a side in this event about Female Fighter's New Year wishes as players are placed randomly in 'Team Rooting for Hotaru' and 'Team Rooting for Nakoruru' in this event. Team Battle Event Points can be earned by playing through the seasonal New Years event content, with personal rewards, Team Victory/Loss rewards, and team rank rewards like Rubies and other items all up for grabs. New Year's Battle Pass: The New Year's Battle Pass will be available in The King Of Fighters AllStar until January 19 for players to purchase.