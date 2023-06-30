Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, The King Of Fighters AllStar | Tagged: King of Fighters, Mobile, The King Of Fighters

The King Of Fighters AllStar Receieves New Summer Update

Kasumi and Jenet have joined the fight in The King Of Fighters AllStar with swimsuit appearances and some new content to boot.

Netmarble has released a new update this morning for The King Of Fighters AllStar, as two new characters and some updates are now available. The two primary additions to the game are Kasumi and Jenet, and because it's summer, you're getting their "swimsuit fighter" form. One of the few times we have to call out the content as patronizing. Both of the characters have been given a new look with water effects tied to their abilities, as well as unique attributes you can use to power up your team. We have the full rundown of the update for you below.

The King Of Fighters AllStar has added two new swimsuit fighters, now in EX grade for the first time.

AS Glimmering Ocean Kasumi (Blue element/Balance-type) is all about team-up attacks. Her Unique Skill increases the Critical Hit Rate and damage of teammates when certain conditions are met during the battle. She also increases the ATK of other teammates when tagging out.

(Blue element/Balance-type) is all about team-up attacks. Her Unique Skill increases the Critical Hit Rate and damage of teammates when certain conditions are met during the battle. She also increases the ATK of other teammates when tagging out. AS Glimmering Ocean Jenet (Green element/Attack-type) synergizes perfectly with green element teams – her leader skill increases the ATK of Green element fighters. It's party time when Jenet really gets rocking, and can make your Green teams hit as hard as possible. Her unique skill puts her in Festival state when certain conditions are met during the battle and increases DMG, Critical hit rate, as well as Critical Hit Damage of certain skill.

New battle cards supporting Jenet and Kasumi have also been added. When equipped with Glimmering Ocean Kasumi, the battle card increases the Critical DMG of all teammates and decreases the defense of all enemies when the skill ends. When the battle card is equipped to Glimmering Ocean Jenet, she'll get a Critical DMG buff when her skill ends. A number of new in-game events have been added, including:

Rush Dungeon: Summer Treasure Hunt: Learn more about why Jenet and Kasumi are hitting the beach – Players can clear rush dungeons, which feature stories of Kasumi and Jenet, collect coins, and exchange various items at the Exchange Shop.

Learn more about why Jenet and Kasumi are hitting the beach – Players can clear rush dungeons, which feature stories of Kasumi and Jenet, collect coins, and exchange various items at the Exchange Shop. Challenge Dungeon: Summer Festival – The Great Match: Players can earn various rewards when clearing stages in this event with Kasumi and Jenet.

