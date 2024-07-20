Posted in: Games, SNK, The King Of Fighters XV, Video Games | Tagged: EVO 2024, The King Of Fighters

The King Of Fighters XV Reveals Two DLC Characters At Evo 2024

The King Of Fighters XV will be adding two new fighters in December, as Mature and Vice arrive this year, but under strange circumstances.

Article Summary SNK unveils two DLC characters for The King Of Fighters XV at Evo 2024: Mature and Vice.

The new additions, to be released in December, hint at a possible third character joining them.

Reveal teases the mystery behind the delay and impact on KOF XV esports scene.

Vice and Mature return from KOF XIV, stirring speculation about new dynamics in the KOF XV roster.

SNK took time during Evo 2024 to reveal two new DLC characters coming to The King Of Fighters XV, only you won't see them until December. In what will be marketed as a special DLC release, Vice and Mature will be added to the game in December 2024. The pairing is an interesting mix as the two were members of the Yagami Team in KOF XIV, but Iori Yagami was brought into the game as part of the Sacred Treasures Team with Kyo Kusanagi and Chizuru Kagura, and it doesn't look like they're going to be splitting that team up in the game just to reform an old one. So to us, this means there's at least one more character on the way later this year to form a proper team with these two. As far as the characters themselves, this is the only piece of info released about them today:

Vice and Mature are the personal secretaries of the infamous Rugal Bernstein and loyal acolytes who strove to resurrect the omnipotent Orochi (the will of the earth) alongside their Hakkesshu brethren. Between Vice's unrelenting ruthlessness and Mature's coldhearted pragmatism, how will the enigmatic pair shake up the KOF XV landscape? Stay tuned to find out.

So we have a piece of an unknown story for the two, a possible third fighter to make them a new unit, and no real reason given as to why we're waiting five months to see them added to the roster. The entire thing just screams mystery! There's no denying the two are fan favorites, which is why we're a little stunned they haven't been included in The King Of Fighters XV until now. Adding them will definitely spice things up as far as esports competitions. We'll just have to wait and see what the plan is for the end of the year.

