The Kingdom Hearts Series Will Come To Nintendo Switch Next Month

Square Enix revealed today that the Kingdom Hearts series will be coming to Nintendo Switch in February, but through different means. To help celebrate the release of the game on its 20th Anniversary, Switch owners will be able to get what are essentially the most complete versions of the three main titles, but you'll have to do it through cloud services. The shorthand to this being that the games are just too big for them to be downloaded onto the console without a massive storage drive installed, which the Switch does not automatically come with since any external memory needs to be added in the form of a microSD card. The three games in question that you'll be able to get are Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) and the all-in-one Kingdom Hearts series collection for Cloud.

Those who purchase that KH3, either as a standalone title or through the all-in-one collection, will receive the Advent Red Keyblade for use in that game. Which you can see here is basically a red and blue Nintendo Switch version of the keyblade. You can currently pre-order all three games right now as the entire collection will be released on February 10th, 2022.

The first entry in the Kingdom Hearts franchise was first released twenty years ago in 2002, thus launching the longstanding collaboration between Square Enix and Disney. Since then, over 35 million copies have shipped worldwide. Nintendo Switch players, who have eagerly awaited the arrival of the series' back catalog on the platform, will soon be able to join Sora, Donald, Goofy, and many other Disney and Pixar characters on adventures through the "Dark Seeker Saga," spanning from the original Kingdom Hearts to the critically acclaimed Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: KINGDOM HEARTS Series for Nintendo Switch Cloud Version Trailer (https://youtu.be/J0CQp7npkeQ)