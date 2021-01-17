The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Sinnoh Creation Trio

Bleeding Cool is here to introduce the Kyurem Scale in Pokémon GO. This new system, based on both the odd-placement and bastardly penchant for hopping out of balls exhibited by the Unova Legendary Pokémon Kyurem, is meant to rate the difficulty of catching Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO raids on a scale of "One" through "Full @#$%ing Kyurem." Let's take a look at three Pokémon so popular in raids that Niantic holds them over our heads, teasing us with them, using them like little draconic carrots. I'm talking the Creation Trio: Giratina, Diaga, and Palkia.

Giratina

Giratina may or may not be the devil of the Pokémon universe, but it's actually a bit of an angel when it comes to the balls. The Premier Balls, that is. Giratina has a huge catch circle in both its Altered Forme and Origin Forme and, though it's certainly harsh in the way its Origin Forme pops out, all this one takes is a little patience… and maybe a dark prayer sent to Distortion World.

GIRATINA ALTERED RATING: 5 out of 10 – a pretty smooth takedown

GIRATINA ORIGIN RATING: 7 out of 10 – it's a baddie, but we like it

Dialga

Dialga is another one that's out here with a huge catch circle placed directly over its face. Now, it's a tall Pokémon, meaning you need to put some oomph behind your throws, but I feel like you already owe Dialga that respect. Especially because, let's be real here, most of us barely even know Dialga. Pokémon GO has only allowed it a single day feature for the past two years.

RATING: 6 out of 10 – we hardly know Dialga, but it's going to be a good relationship when Niantic stops PokéBlocking.

Paklia

Here's another one Niantic is holding at bay, but Palkia was definitely an issue. It has a smaller, stranger catch circle and is even bigger than Dialga, but waaaay further away in the encounter screen. While Dialga seems eager to hang with us Pokémon GO trainers, Palkia is social distancing big time. And listen, I get it, but it makes Palkia among the harder Legendary catches.

RATING: 8 out of 10 – Far, weird, and tall.