The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Sinnoh Lunar Duo

Bleeding Cool is here to introduce the Kyurem Scale in Pokémon GO. This new system, based on both the odd-placement and bastardly penchant for hopping out of balls exhibited by the Unova Legendary Pokémon Kyurem, is meant to rate the difficulty of catching Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO raids on a scale of "One" through "Full @#$%ing Kyurem." This time, we take on a Legendary and Mythical pair from Sinnoh known as the Lunar Duo: Cresselia, who represents the light side of the moon, and Darkrai, who represents… yeah, you got the picture.

Cresselia

As a Defense-heavy Pokémon, Cresselia is going to take more trainers than one may expect to take it down. However, this tanky Pokémon is a sweetheart once you get to the catch screen. This species has less in common with Kyurem than most, as it has a big ol' catch circle and is easily lured into your Premier Ball with Golden Razz Berries, patience, and maybe a prayer or two to your moon goddess of choice.

RATING: Six – Cresselia may be hard to take down but is an easy-going catch.

Darkrai

Who remembers when this Pokémon first came out? There is an unofficial "Tier Six" style of raid that booses a species' stats way higher, making it a raid above even the normal Legendary status. Previous "Tier Six" bosses include Mewtwo and Darkrai during its first Halloween 2019 run. Back then, not only was Darkrai one of the hardest hitting species, it would've ranked as a full Ten on the Kyurem Scale due to its catch difficulty. Folks couldn't wait for this assh@#$ to leave raids. Since then, though, Darkrai was reintroduced as a trio-able, fully standard Tier Five raid that became a moderate to easy catch. A true character arc for what was once a real bastard of a Pokémon.

RATING: Six – Darkrai came out swinging but has since chilled the hell out.