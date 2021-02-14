The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Swords Of Justice

Bleeding Cool is here to introduce the Kyurem Scale in Pokémon GO. This new system, based on both the odd-placement and bastardly penchant for hopping out of balls exhibited by the Unova Legendary Pokémon Kyurem, is meant to rate the difficulty of catching Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO raids on a scale of "One" through "Full @#$%ing Kyurem." Now that we have assessed multiple generations of Legendaries, we move to the Unova region to examine the son-of-a-bitchness of the Swords of Justice: Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizon.

Cobalion

The most docile of the lot, Cobalion has it all. It has a big catch circle placed directly over its dorky face. It is placed at a perfect distance, allowing players to put some oomph behind their throws but not needing to chuck it to damn Mars, as with Kyurem. Cobalion sometimes can pop out of a ball here and there, but it seems like quite an understanding Pokémon. A pal, even.

RATING: Four – Cool guy, can't even lie

Virizion

As the most beautiful of the Swords of Justice, this elegant vegetable deer is a bit vain. That means that even though Virizion's catch circle is much like Cobalion's in that it's easy to hit, it puts up a bit more of a struggle when it comes down to the catch. Still, even though it has a bit of an attitude, it's right there in the middle. Not an easy catch compared to the truly low-Kyurem-Scale-ranking Legendaries of Pokémon GO, but certainly a long way from a "Full F@#$ing Kyurem" score.

RATING: Five – It needs to chill, but it's no big deal

Terrakion

Terrakion is part of a trio here, but it acts like a loner. Why? Well, it doesn't want to join you on your Pokémon journey, for one. With a further-paced circle, a more aggressive animation, and a tendency to pop out of "Excellent" throws, Terrakion is the ass#$% of the Swords of Justice and it's not even close.

RATING: Seven – Is that really how it's gonna be, Terrakion?