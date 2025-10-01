Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Channel37, The Last Caretaker

The Last Caretaker Finally Receives An Early Access Launch Date

After several months of teasing The Last Caretaker, we finally have confirmation that the game will be released into Early Access next month

Article Summary The Last Caretaker Early Access launch confirmed for next month by indie studio Channel37

Play as a lone android tasked with preserving humanity's legacy in a vast ocean world

Scavenge, restore, and upgrade technology while uncovering the fate of lost civilizations

Survive threats and nurture the next generation as you fulfill your ultimate Caretaker mission

Indie game studio Channel37 has finally confirmed the launch date for The Last Caretaker into Early Access. The game has been teased for months and months, showing off the various bits of gameplay and mechanics in the game, where you are literally a lone android left to fulfill the tasks left by the humans who are no longer here. Now we know the EA release date will be November 6, 2025. With the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

The Last Caretaker

The world has changed. An endless ocean stretches in every direction, its surface broken by the last remnants of those who stayed behind. Machines still hum with forgotten purpose, beacons flicker with old signals, and infrastructure continues its silent operations. But something else stirs — technology repurposed, reshaped to drift in silence. As the Last Caretaker, a player must navigate this vast ocean, scavenging lost knowledge, reactivating dormant systems, and ensuring the survival of humanity's final remnants. Deep within the Seed Vaults, the last human embryos wait for their journey to the stars. But not all that remains is dormant. Some machines still whisper, still move, still watch.

Create: Scavenge valuable resources to repair critical systems, upgrade your robotic capabilities, and craft tools essential for maintaining your operational capabilities.

Scavenge valuable resources to repair critical systems, upgrade your robotic capabilities, and craft tools essential for maintaining your operational capabilities. Explore: Navigate an endless ocean dotted with towering remnants of another time. Weathered megastructures, decayed platforms, and forgotten stations still cling to purpose. Some structures hold valuable resources, others whisper with long-lost signals.

Navigate an endless ocean dotted with towering remnants of another time. Weathered megastructures, decayed platforms, and forgotten stations still cling to purpose. Some structures hold valuable resources, others whisper with long-lost signals. Discover: From encrypted recordings to long-dormant terminals, fragments of human history remain scattered across the ocean. Each piece recovered adds another thread to the story of what came before and what must come next.

From encrypted recordings to long-dormant terminals, fragments of human history remain scattered across the ocean. Each piece recovered adds another thread to the story of what came before and what must come next. Nurture: Balance nutrition, energy, and memories to cultivate the first new humans in centuries. Every launch to the orbital colonies is a step closer to completing the Caretaker's ultimate directive.

Balance nutrition, energy, and memories to cultivate the first new humans in centuries. Every launch to the orbital colonies is a step closer to completing the Caretaker's ultimate directive. Survive: The ocean is beautiful, but it is not safe. Rogue machines, biomechanical threats, and unknown forces seek to disrupt your mission. You must adapt, defend, and find a way forward, no matter the cost.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!