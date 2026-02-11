Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Channel37, The Last Caretaker

The Last Caretaker Launches Second Early Access Update

The Last Caretaker has released a second free update for Early Access players as they have added new content and improvements

Article Summary The Last Caretaker debuts its second Early Access update with major new features and content.

Explore the new Maze transposium facility and venture into the challenging Rocky Islands biome.

Embark on two fresh quest lines and unlock the CS-17 Courier Skimmer for expanded gameplay.

Survive and restore humanity in a post-apocalyptic ocean, facing new threats and mysteries.

Indie game studio Channel37 has released a new update for The Last Caretaker in Early Access, as they have expanded what can be found out in the Ocean. This free update adds two new quest lines, a new transposium facility called "The Maze," as well as the "Rocky Islands," which unlock the CS-17 Courier Skimmer for a new biome type. Plusd some other fun features and other content that helps improve the game. You can see more in the trailer above as the content is now live.

The Last Caretaker

The world has changed. An endless ocean stretches in every direction, its surface broken by the last remnants of those who stayed behind. Machines still hum with forgotten purpose, beacons flicker with old signals, and infrastructure continues its silent operations. But something else stirs — technology repurposed, reshaped to drift in silence. As the Last Caretaker, a player must navigate this vast ocean, scavenging lost knowledge, reactivating dormant systems, and ensuring the survival of humanity's final remnants. Deep within the Seed Vaults, the last human embryos wait for their journey to the stars. But not all that remains is dormant. Some machines still whisper, still move, still watch.

Create: Scavenge valuable resources to repair critical systems, upgrade your robotic capabilities, and craft tools essential for maintaining your operational capabilities.

Scavenge valuable resources to repair critical systems, upgrade your robotic capabilities, and craft tools essential for maintaining your operational capabilities. Explore: Navigate an endless ocean dotted with towering remnants of another time. Weathered megastructures, decayed platforms, and forgotten stations still cling to purpose. Some structures hold valuable resources, others whisper with long-lost signals.

Navigate an endless ocean dotted with towering remnants of another time. Weathered megastructures, decayed platforms, and forgotten stations still cling to purpose. Some structures hold valuable resources, others whisper with long-lost signals. Discover: From encrypted recordings to long-dormant terminals, fragments of human history remain scattered across the ocean. Each piece recovered adds another thread to the story of what came before and what must come next.

From encrypted recordings to long-dormant terminals, fragments of human history remain scattered across the ocean. Each piece recovered adds another thread to the story of what came before and what must come next. Nurture: Balance nutrition, energy, and memories to cultivate the first new humans in centuries. Every launch to the orbital colonies is a step closer to completing the Caretaker's ultimate directive.

Balance nutrition, energy, and memories to cultivate the first new humans in centuries. Every launch to the orbital colonies is a step closer to completing the Caretaker's ultimate directive. Survive: The ocean is beautiful, but it is not safe. Rogue machines, biomechanical threats, and unknown forces seek to disrupt your mission. You must adapt, defend, and find a way forward, no matter the cost.

