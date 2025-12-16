Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Channel37, The Last Caretaker

The Last Caretaker Receives First Early Access Update

The Last Caretaker has been given its first update while in Early Access this morning, providing players with new quests and content

Update 01 adds a basketball mini-game, drivable forklift, night vision goggles, and more

Performance upgrades improve physics, rendering, UI, and overall gameplay based on player feedback

Next update, Ocean: The Final Frontier, will introduce jet skis, storms, and boat customization

Indie game studio Channel37 has released a new update for The Last Caretaker while it sits in Early Access, as players can download the free Update 01. Serving as the first of many updates to come that will add new content to the title, players will now have access to new story quests, surface and underwater locations, a new vehicle, night vision goggles, and several enhancements. We have more details below as you can download the update today.

The Last Caretaker – Update 01: Last Humans

The update delivers a boatload of new additions, including a basketball mini-game, a drivable forklift, night vision goggles, and a horn with a customisable chromatic scale and speaker system for the musically-minded Caretaker. In addition, performance improvements across physics systems, rendering, and UI have been implemented after direct feedback from the growing community. This also includes three new questlines for intrepid Caretakers: "Secret of Habitat Nodes", "One Before Me", and "Secret of Warehouse," unlocking new locations and stories from the flooded world.

The next update, Ocean: The Final Frontier, launches in early 2026 and features a Jetski, storms and lightning rods, a fishing and salvage update, along with boat customization. Check out the road map image to see the full schedule of updates. The Last Caretaker is a thoughtful take on the survival-crafting genre featuring a modular crafting system and resource-based combat with unrivalled depth. Key features include:

Dynamic Resource Management : Your resources are your means of survival. Make choices between crafting weapons for offense or saving your materials for an easy exit from fearsome mechanical foes.

: Your resources are your means of survival. Make choices between crafting weapons for offense or saving your materials for an easy exit from fearsome mechanical foes. Immersive Worldbuilding : A real, living world. This isn't decoration, it's a place that exists. A vast ocean scattered with silent docks, rusting towers, navigation beacons, and forgotten vaults. Every structure has a purpose, every ruin tells a story of what was left behind.

: A real, living world. This isn't decoration, it's a place that exists. A vast ocean scattered with silent docks, rusting towers, navigation beacons, and forgotten vaults. Every structure has a purpose, every ruin tells a story of what was left behind. Modular Crafting System: The world is your salvage yard. Dismantle abandoned structures, tear down machinery, and decide what is worth carrying to the recycler to craft weapons, power grids, and tools in a dynamic and deep crafting system.

The world is your salvage yard. Dismantle abandoned structures, tear down machinery, and decide what is worth carrying to the recycler to craft weapons, power grids, and tools in a dynamic and deep crafting system. Save Humanity: The Last Caretaker builds upon four years of hand-crafted systems to deliver a world where every action has purpose. Every success means humanity has one more chance.

