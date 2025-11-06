Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Channel37, The Last Caretaker

The Last Caretaker Releases New Early Access Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The Last Caretaker, as the first-person survival game has bveen released into Early Access on Steam this week

Indie game studio Channel37 released a new trailer this morning for The Last Caretaker as the game has entered into Early Access. This is basically here to show off all of the stuff you can do in the game while they continue to work on the full version. We've played a little bit of it, and totally admit, the game does need some love, but it's pretty fun to play. Enjoy the trailer before you dive into it yourself.

The world has changed. An endless ocean stretches in every direction, its surface broken by the last remnants of those who stayed behind. Machines still hum with forgotten purpose, beacons flicker with old signals, and infrastructure continues its silent operations. But something else stirs — technology repurposed, reshaped to drift in silence. As the Last Caretaker, a player must navigate this vast ocean, scavenging lost knowledge, reactivating dormant systems, and ensuring the survival of humanity's final remnants. Deep within the Seed Vaults, the last human embryos wait for their journey to the stars. But not all that remains is dormant. Some machines still whisper, still move, still watch.

Create: Scavenge valuable resources to repair critical systems, upgrade your robotic capabilities, and craft tools essential for maintaining your operational capabilities.

