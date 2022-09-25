The Last Hero Of Nostalgaia Comes To Xbox & PC Next Month

Coatsink and indie developer Over The Moon will be releasing The Last Hero Of Nostalgaia for PC and Xbox this October. In what the devs have described as "The Stanley Parable meets Dark Souls," this game will have you playing as the most unlikely of heroes in a Soulslike title, compounded with a humorous narration of how the most unlikely character managed to become the hero of a video game. We tried a little bit of this at PAX West and had a lot of fun with it, as the game is not just challenging but also self-aware to an epic degree. You can check out the trailer below as the game will drop onto both platforms October 19th, 2022.

Set in a world that celebrates videogame nostalgia, The Last Hero Of Nostalgaia blends the complex systems and dark aesthetics of its Souls-like inspirations with a wicked tale told by a cynical narrator who jeers your attempts to save the world from a blight of pixelation at every turn. Delivering tough but fair combat, engaging narrative mechanics rich in lore and even an online co-op mode, The Last Hero Of Nostalgaia draws on the best of the games that inspired it while delivering a humorous and innovative twist on the genre. Nostalgaia is the world of videogames, and it's collapsing backwards into a mysterious pixelation. Everything is fading away to nothing: even the memories of our proud, cherished video games are being lost. Now, with our fidelity all but gone, at the very brink of extinction, hope emerges to fight back. As the most hideous pixelated hero to ever spawn in Nostalgaia, you must fight through an army of mindless inhabitants populating the degenerating world, all while absorbing the insults and putdowns of a narrator who despises your very existence.