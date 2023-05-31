The Last Hero Of Nostalgaia Gets New DLC & PlayStation Release The Last Hero Of Nostalgaia has revealed a new DLC pack on the way, as well as news on the official release for PlayStation.

Indie game publisher Coatsink and developer Over The Moon have revealed a new DLC for The Last Hero Of Nostalgaia called The Rise Of Evil. As you may have guessed, the DLC absolutely mocks the concept of DLC in the first place, even though it is adding two new areas to explore with the Easymaker's Retreat and The Builder's Sanctuary. You also have a new quest that will require you to go defeat three bosses. On top of that, the company confirmed the game will be released on June 20th for PlayStation, joining the Nintendo Switch's release date.

"The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is set in a world that celebrates videogame nostalgia, blending the complex systems and dark aesthetics of its Souls-like inspirations with a reference-packed comedy tale told by a cynical narrator never short of a sharp putdown. The game delivers tough but fair combat, challenging bosses for you to overcome, engaging narrative mechanics rich in lore, and a shockingly-rich character creator (kind of). The Last Hero of Nostalgaia draws on the best of the games that inspired it while delivering a humorous and innovative twist on the genre, along with a boatload of nudge and wink references that will delight videogame fans."

"The Last Hero of Nostalgaia offers players the chance to enjoy tackling the game's tough battles and laugh at its funny moments with friends thanks to an online co-op mode. Whether alone or alongside a friend, it's time to jump into the world of videogames and find what's causing the blight of pixelation causing it to collapse backwards in time. Nostalgaia is fading away to nothing: even the memories of our proud, cherished video games are being lost. Now, with our fidelity all but gone, at the very brink of extinction, hope emerges to fight back."

