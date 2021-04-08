The Last Kids On Earth Video Game Releases A New Story Trailer

Outright Games has released a brand new story trailer today for the video game adaptation of The Last Kids On Earth. If you're not up to speed on this one, the game is a totally original story based on the characters and the universe the series is based in, as you will play as the four heroes Jack, Quint, June, and Dirk. The full name is The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, and as you might suspect, all of them will be heading out searching for the missing pieces of the ultra-powerful staff in this 1-4 player offline couch co-op. Enjoy the latest trailer and info on it below, as the game will launch on June 4th, 2021.

The brand-new game is based on The Last Kids on Earth book series from Penguin Random House, which has sold more than five million copies in print around the world, in addition to being named to numerous best-selling book lists such as The New York Times, USA Today, and The Wall Street Journal. A new Last Kids graphic novel, "Thrilling Tales from the Treehouse" was also published on April 6th 2021, which includes six brand new short stories by Max Brallier, and full-color art by Anoosha Syed, Xavier Bonet, Lorena Alvarez, Jay Cooper, Christopher Mitten and The Last Kids on Earth series illustrator Douglas Holgate.

"We are delighted to reveal more details about this exciting original story that serves as the backdrop for our interactive addition to the amazing universe, of The Last Kids on Earth. Our partnership with Cyber Group Studios has allowed Outright Games to work on some of the most exciting kids' entertainment franchises in the world today. The Last Kids on Earth has proven to be a perfect fit to adapt into a video game, and along with our partners at Cyber Group, Clear State and Atomic Cartoons, we're confident that fans and newcomers alike will fall in love with what we've got in store for them," said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games.

"We started with books, then went interactive on Netflix, and now fans of the Last Kids on Earth have the power in their hands to fully control the fates of Jack, Quint, June and Dirk as they take on the greatest foes ever faced in their battle to save the world. The world of The Last Kids on Earth just keeps on growing, and I can't wait to see how readers, viewers and gamers around the world respond to the next exciting chapter in the journey of these beloved characters," said Max Brallier, Author of best-selling book series, Netflix Series Creator.