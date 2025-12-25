Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: System 3 Software, The Last Ninja Collection

The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games Arrives On Steam

The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games has brought back the original colleciton along with a new set of additions not previously included

Article Summary The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games launches on Steam for PC and consoles with classic retro action.

Includes The Last Ninja trilogy, Ninja Remix, and several never-before-included franchise-related games.

Features C64, Amiga, and Spectrum versions of all core Last Ninja and International Karate games.

Bonus titles like Bangkok Knights and IK+ round out this definitive retro gaming compilation set.

System 3 Software has released an updated version of a collection of previously released games, as The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games is now available. This is everthing from the series that was already included, plus some new titles from the IK set and others that are technically part of the franchise of retro action titles that had not been included before. We have the full rundown of what's in the set as you can get it on PC and consoles today.

The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games

This definitive collection brings together the entire Last Ninja series of C64 versions along with Amiga and Spectrum versions, where available, for the first time. Not only is System 3 offering The Last Ninja, Last Ninja 2, Last Ninja 3 and Ninja Remix, the world's longest-running games label is also adding the critically acclaimed International Karate, (the first European game to top the USA C64 billboard charts), IK+ and Bangkok Knights. These games were milestones in the gaming industry, pushing the boundaries of what was possible with the technology of the time and making them available to play on Windows PC.

The Last Ninja (Includes C64 and Amiga versions) – This ground-breaking retro action-adventure game developed and published by System 3 in 1987 set the standard for the genre in the 80's. Navigate through beautifully hand-crafted environments, solve puzzles and engage in combat with a variety of enemies.

(Includes C64 and Amiga versions) – This ground-breaking retro action-adventure game developed and published by System 3 in 1987 set the standard for the genre in the 80's. Navigate through beautifully hand-crafted environments, solve puzzles and engage in combat with a variety of enemies. The Last Ninja 2 (Includes C64, Spectrum and Amiga versions) – Its detailed graphics, immersive soundtracks, and challenging gameplay captivated both players and critics, earning multiple awards, including Game of the Year, as well as accolades for its outstanding graphics and sound.

(Includes C64, Spectrum and Amiga versions) – Its detailed graphics, immersive soundtracks, and challenging gameplay captivated both players and critics, earning multiple awards, including Game of the Year, as well as accolades for its outstanding graphics and sound. The Last Ninja 3 (Includes C64 and Amiga versions) – Holds a special place in retro video game history, not only for its innovative gameplay and stunning visuals of its time, but also for being the first computer game to receive a perfect 100% review score.

(Includes C64 and Amiga versions) – Holds a special place in retro video game history, not only for its innovative gameplay and stunning visuals of its time, but also for being the first computer game to receive a perfect 100% review score. Ninja Remix – A special edition that enhances the original experience with new soundtracks, updated graphics and gameplay tweaks.

– A special edition that enhances the original experience with new soundtracks, updated graphics and gameplay tweaks. IK/International Karate/World Championship Karate (Includes Spectrum and c64 versions) – was the first game from a European company to top the Billboard charts in the USA on the C64 and the first European game to get a CES Showcase award in Chicago 1986 for innovation. This classic fighting game from System 3 set the standard for martial arts games in the 1980s

(Includes Spectrum and c64 versions) – was the first game from a European company to top the Billboard charts in the USA on the C64 and the first European game to get a CES Showcase award in Chicago 1986 for innovation. This classic fighting game from System 3 set the standard for martial arts games in the 1980s IK+ (C64, Spectrum and Amiga versions) – A multi-award-winning retro classic that remains a must-have for fans of the genre. Building on the success of its predecessor, IK+ introduced improved graphics and gameplay, with AI that continues to impress even today.

(C64, Spectrum and Amiga versions) – A multi-award-winning retro classic that remains a must-have for fans of the genre. Building on the success of its predecessor, introduced improved graphics and gameplay, with AI that continues to impress even today. Bangkok Knights (Includes C64 and Amiga version) – A classic retro game celebrating the art of Muay Thai boxing. Bangkok Knights was the first fighting game to feature large, distinct different characters, and according to some interviews with Capcom's developers, it inspired the very first Street Fighter game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!