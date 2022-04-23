The Latest Stellaris Expansion Will Be Released In Mid-May

Paradox Interactive revealed this week that the next expansion for Stellaris called Overlord will be coming to PC next month. This new expansion is designed to be for those who wish to rule the galaxy, or at least a small chunk of it that they can manage like an overlord. Everything in the content is centered around empire management, as you will be creating your own megastructures with the goal of intergalactic dominance over your territory. Not to mention the various resources needed to build and maintain it, while also keeping enemies at bay. The new content will launch on May 12th for $20, but in the meantime, here is some added info from the devs.

Overlord, a new full expansion for Stellaris, grants access to new features designed to unlock the next level of your empire. Guide a galaxy full of potential subjects to glory – or subjugation. New mechanics provide many ways to specialize your vassals' roles within your empire, bring new planets and subjects under your reign, and new magnificent megastructures to project your power further, faster. Whether you're ruling the galaxy from the bridge of your flagship or from the opulent capital of your magnificent homeworld, Overlord will grant you the following perks of leadership: Rulers Make The Rules – New vassalization mechanics let you define the role of your new subjects – create new Specialist Empires to grow into economic superpowers, military specialists, and technological creators. Negotiate or demand contracts and agreements between your vassals to define the future of dozens of worlds, and reap the benefits!

