The Legend Of Heroes: Trails To Azure Releases New Story Trailer

NIS America released a new trailer for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails To Azure as we get a more in-depth look at the characters and the story. The game serves as a sequel to Trials From Zero, so the trailer is showing off a number of familiar faces and parts of the previous story you may find familiar. However, you are now thrown into a brand new adventure as two sides are on the verge of a massive battle. Willy you be able to sway them from the brink of war? Find out when the game drops in 2023 for PC, Xbox, and Playstation, but in the meantime, enjoy the trailer below.

Following the events of Trails From Zero, the Special Support Section find themselves with new members and new duties in The Legend Of Heroes: Trails To Azure. However, rising tensions in Crossbell along with pressure from two neighboring political powers threaten both the safety of their home, as well as the integrity of their team. The story of aspiring hero Lloyd Bannings continues as a temporary peace has settled over Crossbell and the Special Support Section find themselves with newfound fame and status, thanks to their heroic actions.

However, the peace is soon broken with the rise of multiple organizations with ulterior motives. Framing these growing tensions is the increasing pressure from the Erebonian Empire and the Republic of Calvard, with Crossbell caught between them. With the safety of their home and the foundations of their team now on the line, Lloyd and his allies must gear themselves for the threats that loom ahead. Little do they know that Crossbell will soon become the stage for a climactic conflict that will determine its future…