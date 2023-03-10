The Legend Of Nayuta: Boundless Trails Announced For Consoles NIS American announced that The Legend Of Nayuta: Boundless Trails will be coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch this Fall.

NIS America revealed that they are working on a console version of The Legend Of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, set to come out on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The game has already been out on PC via Steam since late 2021, although the version currently out does not support English translations. That is apparently going to change when the console version pops out, as it will receive an update, giving everyone the same version across the board when it comes out the Fall. We got the latest trailer and info on the game below.

"Nayuta spends his days gazing up at the stars above his island home and wondering what lies beyond the horizon. Though people claim the sea they live on is flat and finite, Nayuta knows there must be more out there, just waiting to be discovered. Occasionally, ruins and stars will fall from the sky over Nayuta's home, offering what seem to be glimpses of other worlds. While exploring one such ruin, he and his friends save a small, fairy-like girl by the name of Noi. She tells Nayuta that something very important has been stolen from her and asks for his help in retrieving it. It's with this that Nayuta's journey begins—one which will take him far beyond the confines of his island to experience new worlds and extraordinary discoveries!"

Skills For Every Season: Enter the fray with real-time action gameplay and environment-based puzzles that are affected by the current season. Utilize season-based magic and powerful weapon skills to take down your foes, and unlock new techniques based on your performance.

Enter the fray with real-time action gameplay and environment-based puzzles that are affected by the current season. Utilize season-based magic and powerful weapon skills to take down your foes, and unlock new techniques based on your performance. An Ocean Of Adventure: Dive into a different kind of Trails game! Experience a light, whimsical story rooted in fantasy and discovery with a variety of colorful locations and characters, plus tons of extra quest content.