The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying Will Launch On May 9th The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying is currently set to be released on May 9th, with more content planned for the TTRPG.

Free League Publishing have revealed that their latest TTRPG series, The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying, will officially launch on May 9th. Originally announced a few years ago, this is essentially the 5th Edition version of The One Ring, which is their popular TTRPG based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. Francesco Nepitello and Marco Maggi designed this brand-new franchise, which was the most successful tabletop RPG core game ever on Kickstarter, back when it set new milestones in March 2021.

Basically, players could not wait to get their hands on a 5E version of The One Ring. Now that will be a reality in a matter of weeks as they are releasing the core book you see above, an adventure guide called Shire Adventures, and a Loremaster's Screen with a compendium about Rivendell, including a map of the valley and a plan of the house itself. All of these are available to pre-order now. You can check out a trailer as well down at the bottom, showing off footage from the recent Lost Odyssey Events session at the LA Comic Con, where a few celebs tried the game for the first time.

"The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying is a 236-page beautifully designed and illustrated hardback volume that contains what players need to create 5E adventures set in the world's most popular fantasy setting: six original heroic cultures from the land of Eriador, six new classes, a host of terrifying adversaries, and comprehensive rules for journeys, councils, wondrous artefacts, and the subtle magic of Middle-earth. Shire Adventures is a 104-page hardback volume that describes the Shire in great detail, as well as five short adventures and seven pre-generated characters, including famous Bagginses, Tooks, and Brandybucks! The contents of Shire Adventures are adapted from the Starter Set for The One Ring RPG."