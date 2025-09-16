Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Jurassic World Evolution, Video Games | Tagged: Jurassic World Evolution 3

The Megalodon Has Been Added To Jurassic World Evolution 3

Jurassic World Evolution 3 has revealed a new massive beast added to the mix, as the Megalodon will be an option for your park

Article Summary Megalodon joins Jurassic World Evolution 3 as the newest apex predator for park managers to showcase.

Players can house the gigantic shark in massive lagoons, with interactive shark feeder features for guests.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 offers over 80 prehistoric species to breed, nurture, and manage across generations.

New creative tools let you customize parks with terrain editing, modular scenery, and exciting attractions.

Frontier Developments dropped a new trailer and details about the latest addition to Jurassic World Evolution 3, as the Megalodon will be an option for the park. Yes, they have added one of the deadliest creatrues known to man, as you're getting a massive shark that can take out other sharks in a single bite. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as as the game is still slated for release on October 21, 2025.

The Megalodon

A true apex predator, Megalodon, whose name aptly means 'big tooth', has earned its notorious reputation thanks to its enormous size and strong jaws. Having roamed the prehistoric oceans around 20 million years ago, Megalodon is one of the largest shark species ever discovered, measuring as long as 15 metres, weighing up to 50 tonnes, and boasting over 270 teeth. As a generally solitary species, Megalodon will not display parental behaviours towards offspring, and may attack their juveniles if provoked. Guests are certain to be drawn to lagoons where Megalodon lurks, with a large body of water needed to house its impressive silhouette. Placing a shark feeder allows park managers to provide ample food for this powerful prehistoric giant, while creating unforgettable moments for onlookers as it surges from the water to take a bite.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

The next entry in the award-winning series, Jurassic World Evolution 3, puts you in control of building and running your very own Jurassic World. Help life find a way by synthesising, breeding, and nurturing prehistoric species. Manage each species and allow them to thrive, while helping your dinosaurs raise families and pass their genes onto future generations. Create incredible havens for your dinosaurs to help them flourish, build exciting new attractions to amaze guests, and maintain control when disaster inevitably strikes.

With over 80 awe-inspiring prehistoric species, 75 of which allow you to manage, breed, and nurture families of dinosaurs across entire generations. Rear them from playful juveniles into awe-inspiring adults, each with distinct female, male, and juvenile variants. Park guests will marvel as these majestic creatures socialise and react to the vibrant world around them. Manage unique social needs and observe brand new behaviours, with semi-aquatic dinosaurs venturing into deep water and pterosaurs walking on land.

Create jaw-dropping parks with new creative tools never before seen in the Jurassic World Evolution series! From groundbreaking terrain editing to modular scenery customisation – build and tweak every aspect of your park from the ground up. Build your sites with naturalistic enclosures using steep slopes and scenery, introduce stunning new attractions such as the Balloon Tour, a close-up attraction that lets guests see and touch prehistoric animals with the Dinosaur Encounter, and more!

