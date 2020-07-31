The New Battletoads Game Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass In August

Earlier today, Dlala Studios revealed that the new Battletoads video game will finally be released on Xbox Game Pass on August 20th. Ever since the game's logo debuted during the Xbox event at E3 2018, fans have been impatiently waiting to see the next modern incarnation of the classic video game '90s series. Even teasing us with cameos in Killer Instinct and Shovel Knight. Now we know the new version of the game will drop next month with an all-new story as we see Zitz, Rash, and Pimple beat down aliens and protect the galaxy from evil. Presented in a new cartoon style, which until we saw some of the artwork last year, we totally weren't expecting. You can check out the latest trailer for the game as the devs show off more than just a few funny cutscenes and give you an idea of how the game will play out in this amazing three-player couch co-op platformer.

Zitz, Rash and Pimple are three brawling bruisers from outer space who can morph parts of their bodies to dish out extra destruction. The targets of said destruction, are often the Dark Queen and her abominable allies, in action that takes place across a variety of beat 'em up, platforming, and racing stages. The tenacity and split-second reflexes required to beat the original Battletoads has given it a fearsome reputation among fans. Dlala's new approach focuses on maintaining this mayhem while ensuring you have enough options to play at your own pace. That includes bringing in some buddies for couch co-op, which allows up to three players to drop in and out at will, along with difficulty settings designed to suit everyone from Tadpole to Battletoad. Just like before, you'll be faced with hugely varied challenges as you play, including new vehicle sections and even some puzzle-solving this time around!