The New Shinies Coming To Pokémon GO Fest 2021

These are the new Shiny Pokémon that will be released as part of GO Fest 2021!

The new Shinies that will be released in Pokémon GO for GO Fest 2021 can be encountered through the following methods:

Whismur, Loudred, Exploud: While the evolved forms go full grape-juice-Purple, Whismur is a fun Shiny with vibrant green ears. Manner of encounter not specified, but likely wild. It has not yet been announced if Whismur will appear throughout the whole day or as a habitat spawn.

Chimecho: This golden little windchime is my favorite of the new announced Shinies. Also, bonus Stardust! Spawning in the wild throughout the days.

Audino: Another purple Pokémon, and this one also offers a good deal of bonus Stardust. Spawning in the wild throughout the days.

Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismatoad: The tadpole turns orange and the frogs pick up some green. Manner of encounter not specified, but likely wild. It has not yet been announced if Tympole will appear throughout the whole day or as a habitat spawn.

Sawk: Very minimal changes, but at least we'll get this spawning out of region. Boosted during Ocean Beach hours.

Throh: Same for this one. Throh will be out of region, but be sure to squint to see if yours is Shiny. Boosted during Desert Mountain hours.

Unown F: Unown G, which saw a Shiny release last year, will also be returning. F debuts as a Shiny. Responding to Incense both days.



It hasn't been announced, but it is expected that the following new Costumed Pokémon will also be available to encounter as Shinies during GO Fest 2021:

Costumed Galarian Ponyta

Costumed Galarian Zigzagoon

Costumed Gardevoir

Costumed Flygon

Pikachu Rock Star

Pikachu Pop Star

I wouldn't be surprised if there are more Shinies that will debut during GO Fest 2021, which will take place on July 17th and 18th. Last year, Niantic had a lot of surprises for Pokémon GO players, so keep an eye on Bleeding Cool for reporting on the event as more information comes in.