The Next Big Character Coming To NBA 2K22 Is… Jake From State Farm?

2K Games will be adding a brand new character to NBA 2K22 as players will have the chance to interact with… Jake from State Farm? Yes, you read that correctly. In a new partnership where State farm is basically getting a brand deal within the game, the actor who plays Jake will be inserted into the Stae Farm store inside The City. In fact, they went through the whole motion capture session to put him in there. We have more info on the character's addition to the game, including a special takeover of the game's Twitch stream happening on October 2nd.

Jake appears in the new game as a non-playable character (NPC) that MyPlayers can talk to and interact with when visiting the State Farm NGHBR GOODS store. Talking with him actually unlocks a skin for your character! This is the first time that a brand character has ever appeared in NBA 2K and the first time that Jake has been integrated into a game as an NPC. To create his in-game character, Jake went to NBA2K's motion capture studio where he wore a suit with sensors to record his movements to make his character as real as possible. Jake also voiced through various audio lines that will be featured be in the game. State Farm also launched NGHBR GOODS, an all-new storefront found in NBA 2K's The City where players can purchase Jake-inspired apparel items including red polos, khakis, State Farm jerseys, letterman jackets, retro gym shorts, backpacks, sweatbands and other branded gear. The overall design of NGHBR GOODS items was inspired by NBA style and culture over the years, incorporating Jake's favorite colors – red and khaki – for a consistent look and feel.

To continue the celebration and keep the excitement going around the game's launch, we're inviting NBA 2K22 players everywhere to throw on some khakis and join a "Jakeover" Twitch livestream event on Saturday, Oct. 2. Exact stream time will be announced closer to the date. During the Twitch Jakeover, Jake will face off with some well-known NBA2K streamers to showcase the new State Farm NGHBR GOODS in-game store and discuss his in-game character. They'll also be giving a limited number of custom-made NGHBR GOODS items to lucky consumers that are tuned into the Jakeover.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jake from State Farm | NBA 2K22 (https://youtu.be/NBi0JV6fHK0)