The Next Nintendo Switch Will Come With A Nvidia Upgrade

Whenever Nintendo finally releases this new version of the Nintendo Switch, it's apparently coming with a big upgrade. According to a new report from Bloomberg this morning, the company is apparently planning to upgrade some of their chips with better Nvidia ones that will upgrade the processing power as well as the graphics. The outlet doesn't source anyone, in particular, simply saying they got the info from people "familiar with the matter", so take that source however you wish. Here's a snippet from the article.

The new Switch iteration will support Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling, or DLSS, a novel rendering technology that uses artificial intelligence to deliver higher-fidelity graphics more efficiently. That will allow the console, which is also set for an OLED display upgrade, to reproduce game visuals at 4K quality when plugged into a TV, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plan is not public. The U.S. company's new chipset will also bring a better CPU and increased memory. DLSS support will require new code to be added to games, so it'll primarily be used to improve graphics on upcoming titles, said the people, including multiple game developers. Bloomberg News previously reported that the new Switch is likely to include a 7-inch OLED screen from Samsung Display Co. and couple the console's release with a bounty of new games.

If the report is true, then basically we're looking at getting a better HD picture out of the Nintendo Switch than the previous model. The real question is whether or not those upgrades would give us a genuine 4K upgrade or simply enhance things to make it look that way. Or if it might be able to help support HDR on certain HDTVs. After seeing how some people have recently upgraded games like The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild into 4K 60fps, I think we could all agree that an upgrade would be welcomed by everyone.