The Next Pokémon TCG Set: Japan's "Matchless Fighter" Cards

While there is little information revealed about the Pokémon TCG's upcoming June expansion, we need only look to Japan to get a peek at what cards may indeed be coming our way. Japan's upcoming Matchless Fighter set of Pokémon cards, set to release just a week from now, is expected to be one of the sets that will be adapted into the next English set.

Yesterday, we showcased cards featuring Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres from Matchless Fighter. However, cards that have been officially revealed from this Japanese-language expansion go beyond these new versions of the Legendary Birds of Kanto.

Above, you can see Blaziken V and Blaziken VMAX, which showcase Torchic's ultimate evolution in action-packed poses. Matchless Fighter seems very much in-line with Battle Styles, while the next Japanese set which is also expected to be adapted in a larger English set for June 2021's release will focus on the new Legendary Pokémon, Calyrex. The Battle Styles set debuted the Rapid Strike and Single Strike features which continue here. Battle Styles' mascot was the Legendary Pokémon Urshifu, with the set featuring a whopping twelve cards showcasing the Pokémon. Matchless Fighter and likely its upcoming English equivalent includes a Kubfu card, showing off Urshifu's pre-evolution, for the first time.

Other cards that were previewed from Matchless Fighter include this hilariously cute, meditating Sobble and V and VMAX cards featuring Galarian Slowking.

With Battle Styles imminent, it's fun to look ahead at the future of the Pokémon TCG. When news comes out regarding this release, we will be here to share the products and cards that are set to be featured.

Until then, Battle Styles comes out for English-language collectors March 18th, while Matchless Fighter will debut in Japan the exact same day. It sure is a wild time for the Pokémon TCG!