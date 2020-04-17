The Nordic Game Awards 2020 Has Revealed Their Finalists

This morning, the Nordic Game Awards revealed all of the finalists for their 2020 ceremony, taking place in late May. Due to the coronavirus being an issue around the globe, this year's event will take place completely online. But it's not stopping them from awarding people their top honors. You can check out the entire list of nominees below as the event will take place from May 27th-29th as part of the upcoming online NG20 conference.

Nordic Game of the Year nominees:

Baba is You, by Hempuli Oy (FI)

Control, by Remedy Entertainment (FI)

LEGO Builder´s Journey, by Light Brick Studios (DK)

Mosaic, by Krillbite Studio (NO)

Sayonara Wildhearts, by Simogo (SE)

Nordic Game of the Year – Small Screen nominees:

LEGO Builder´s Journey, by Light Brick Studios (DK)

Mosaic, by Krillbite Studio (NO)

Sayonara Wildhearts, by Simogo (SE)

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two, by Other Tales Interactive (DK)

What the Golf?, by Triband (DK)

Best Art nominees:

Control, by Remedy Entertainment (FI)

Draugen, by Red Thread Games (NO)

LEGO Builder´s Journey, by Light Brick Studios (DK)

Little Misfortune, by Killmonday Games (SE)

Sayonara Wildhearts, by Simogo (SE)

Best Game Design nominees:

Baba is You, by Hempuli Oy (FI)

Control, by Remedy Entertainment (FI)

Degrees of Separation, Moondrop (NO)

Sayonara Wildhearts, by Simogo (SE)

What the Golf?, by Triband (DK)

Best Technology nominees:

Control, by Remedy Entertainment (FI)

Deep Rock Galactic, by Ghost Ship Games (DK)

Minecraft Earth, by Mojang (SE)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2, by Ubisoft Massive (SE)

Trailmakers, by Flashbulb (DK)

Best Audio nominees:

Control, by Remedy Entertainment (FI)

Moons of Madness, by Rock Pocket Games (NO)

Mutazione, by Die Gute Fabrik (DK)

Rain of Reflections: Chapter 1, by Lionbite (SE)

Sayonara Wildhearts, by Simogo (SE)

Best Fun for Everyone nominees:

Baba is You, by Hempuli Oy (FI)

LEGO Builder´s Journey, by Light Brick Studios (DK)

Minecraft Earth, by Mojang (SE)

The Stretchers, by Tarsier Studio (SE)

What the Golf?, by Triband (DK)

Best Debut nominees:

Barotrauma, by FakeFish, Undertow Games (FI)

Burning Daylight, by Burning Daylight Team (DK)

Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest, by Ctrl Alt Ninja Ltd. (FI)

My Friend Pedro, by Deadtoast (SE)

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two, by Other Tales Interactive (DK)

Best VR/XR nominees (NEW category for 2020!)

Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency, by Neat Corporation (SE)

Curious Tales of the Stolen Pets, by Fast Travel Games (SE)

Ghost Giant, by Zoink Games (SE)

Glyph, by Bolverk Games (DK)

Waltz of the Wizard: Extended Edition, by Aldin Dynamics (IS)